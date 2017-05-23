19 Dead In Blast At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester: 10 Facts

19 dead in explosion at Arianda Grande concert in Manchester city

London: Nineteen people were killed on Monday night in an explosion after an Ariana Grande concert at the UK's Manchester Arena, which police are treating as a possible terror attack. Ian Hopkins, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said around 50 people were taken to six hospitals after the blast, which took place in the foyer area. Mr Hopkins said the incident took place around 10:33 pm at the end of the concert. British Prime Minister Theresa May called it an "appalling terrorist attack".