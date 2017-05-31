News Flash
2 students, including minor, arrested in Delhi for beating man to death after he objected to them urinating in public

Manchester Attacker Bought Most Bomb Parts Himself, Say UK Police

British Police have been probing Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi's last movements by delving into his phone calls.

World | | Updated: May 31, 2017 15:35 IST
21 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Manchester Attacker Bought Most Bomb Parts Himself, Say UK Police

British Police have arrested 16 people since the Manchester Arena bombing during a concert. (File)

London:  Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi likely purchased most of the key bomb components himself and many of his actions were carried out alone, British police investigating the attack said.

Officers in the northern English city have arrested 16 people since the attack in a packed concert hall killed 22 children and adults and injured 116 others last week.

"Our enquiries show Abedi himself made most of the purchases of the core components and what is becoming apparent is that many of his movements and actions have been carried out alone during the four days from him landing in the country and committing this awful attack," said Russ Jackson, head of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit.

Police have been probing Abedi's last movements by delving into his phone calls and watching his movements on closed-circuit television.

"We have also have a good understanding of the likely component parts of the bomb and where these came from," said Jackson.

Officers were still trying to determine whether Abedi was part of a wider network, which could not be ruled out yet.

They are also keen to find out why he kept going back to the Wilmslow Road area of Manchester and to find the blue suitcase he used during those trips, Jackson said.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

21 Shares
ALSO READTo Avoid China Backlash, India Turns Down This Request From Australia
Manchester suicide bomberAriana GrandeBritish PoliceMI5Salman Abedi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket ScoreCBSE 10th ResultsEssential Phone Redmi Note 4 Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................