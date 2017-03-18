Man Shot Dead At Paris Airport After Taking Soldier's Gun, Says Official

World | | Updated: March 18, 2017 14:14 IST
Paris:  French soldiers shot dead a man at Paris' Orly airport on Saturday after he tried to grab a weapon, BFM TV reported.

The airport was evacuated following the incident, the television channel said.
French police confirmed that a security operation was in progress at the airport, south of the capital.
