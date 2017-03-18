Man Shot Dead At Paris Airport After Taking Soldier's Gun, Says Official

The airport was evacuated following the incident, the television channel said.
#Orly#airport On going special operations by the Police. Please follow their instructions (safety area) #fr#enhttps://t.co/bWKNccdy21— Paris Aéroport (@ParisAeroport) March 18, 2017
French police confirmed that a security operation was in progress at the airport, south of the capital.
[#Orly] On going police operation. Please respect the safety perimeter and avoid the airport area.— Police Nationale (@PoliceNationale) March 18, 2017
