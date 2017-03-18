Man Shot Dead At Paris Airport After Taking Soldier's Gun, Says Official

French police confirmed that a security operation was in progress at the airport.

[#Orly] On going police operation. Please respect the safety perimeter and avoid the airport area. — Police Nationale (@PoliceNationale) March 18, 2017

French soldiers shot dead a man at Paris' Orly airport on Saturday after he tried to grab a weapon, BFM TV reported.The airport was evacuated following the incident, the television channel said.French police confirmed that a security operation was in progress at the airport, south of the capital.