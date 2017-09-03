Man Detained In China After Model Plane Stops High-Speed Train

A man has been detained in north China's Hebei province for testing a home-made model plane that fell on a high-speed train and forced it to stop, police said today.The man, surnamed Pang, was testing the plane in late August in Luanxian County, when it fell onto the high-speed railway line connecting Beijing and Qinhuangdao, a coastal city in Hebei, said a police officer with Beijing Railway Police Bureau.The bureau is responsible for railway and train security in Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin.The G2604 train was forced to stop on the line and was delayed for 22 minutes, the officer said.Low-altitude flying objects, such as kites and balloons, are banned within 500 meters of railway lines in China.Violators will be detained and may face criminal charge, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.