Man Accused Of Online Threat To Kill Donald Trump

A Florida man faces criminal charges for using his Twitter account to make a threat to kill US President-elect Donald Trump, according to police.The Miami Beach Police Department said Dominic Joseph Puopolo, 51, was arrested after he posted a video on Twitter in which he said he intended to "be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President-elect Trump," Efe news reported.Judicial officials on Wednesday said that Puopolo was brought before Judge Mindy Glazer in a Miami court, and she ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation.Puopolo's attorney said at the hearing that his client was psychologically ill and claims to be acting in the name of Jesus Christ.If Puopolo is found to be mentally competent, the judge will set bail at $1 million.Police said that Puopolo, who was arrested on a charge of threatening to harm a public official, was taken into custody on Tuesday after he emerged from a fast food restaurant in Miami Beach, Channel 10 reported.After his arrest, the man was taken to the local police station, where he admitted to officers during questioning that he had posted the video. Police said he also told them he is homeless.Later, Puopolo was transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional centre, where he is being held without bond.