Louvre Square Cleared In Security Alert As France Votes

Paris: The square outside the Louvre Museum in Paris, where French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron plans a victory party if elected, was evacuated on Sunday following a security alert, a police source said.
The source gave no details on the nature of the scare, saying the area was cordoned off and searched by a police team "simply to banish any doubts",
The Louvre is situated on the banks of the Seine river in the heart of Paris.
