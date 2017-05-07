Louvre Square Cleared In Security Alert As France Votes

There was a security scare at the square outside the Louvre Museum, with the police evacuating the area.

World | | Updated: May 07, 2017 18:56 IST
The Louvre square was cordoned off, with no information on the nature of the square (Representational)

Paris:  The square outside the Louvre Museum in Paris, where French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron plans a victory party if elected, was evacuated on Sunday following a security alert, a police source said.

The source gave no details on the nature of the scare, saying the area was cordoned off and searched by a police team "simply to banish any doubts",

The Louvre is situated on the banks of the Seine river in the heart of Paris.

