In Cellphone Video, Panic As Terror Struck A London Restaurant

A cellphone video shot inside an unidentified restaurant captures the terror and panic as the attack unfolded in central London's Borough Market and on 19-century London Bridge across River Thames. Six people have been killed and at least 20 injured in the attack that comes just days ahead of the UK elections.The widely-circulated video shows Saturday night revellers cowering behind tables and benches as police officials urge people to "stay down". Many people are seen lying down on the floor of the restaurant as police entered the place hurrying people to get down immediately.People in several pubs and bars in the area were watching the Champions League final on big screens.