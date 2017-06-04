News Flash
UK police arrest 12 people over London Bridge attack, says news agency AFP quoting official

London Terror Attack: In UK's Hour Of Crisis, Donald Trump Goes After The Mayor

7 people were killed and 48 injured in a London terror attack that came 12 days after the Manchester terror attack and days ahead of a UK parliamentary election

Updated: June 04, 2017 18:00 IST
London Terror Attack: Donald Trump expressed shock over London Mayor's statement (AFP)

New Delhi:  US President Donald Trump went after London Mayor Sadiq Khan's statement. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" He further said that the countries should 'stop being politically correct' and focus on the 'business of security'. Meanwhile, the UK's national parliamentary election will go ahead on as per schedule, said the UK Prime Minister Theresa May, further adding, "It is time to say enough is enough." 

The US President tweeted:
  

"As a mark of respect the two political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today, but violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday," said Theresa May in a televised statement in front of the Downing Street office today.

Three assailants, inside a van mowed down pedestrians on the 19th century London Bridge, and then proceeded to shoot several people in London's Borough Market. Over 48 people, who suffered injuries in the London terror attack, have been rushed to the hospital. A cellphone video, shot inside a restaurant, captures the terror and panic as the attack unfolded in central London.  

"It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the public have died," said London's Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick in a television statement. "In addition, as you know, we believe, three suspects are dead."

The incident came 12 days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at Ariana Grande pop concert at Manchester and just five days before the crucial June 8 UK elections

Two French nationals and an Australian citizen were also injured in the terror attack.

Condemning the London attack, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "In the face of this tragedy, the France is more than ever at the side of the United Kingdom. My thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones." (Translation)

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a condolence message to Theresa May over deaths of civilians caused by the second terrorist attack in London.

