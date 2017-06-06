London Mayor Sadiq Khan Says Donald Trump Will Not 'Divide Our Communities'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan accused US President Donald Trump on Monday of seeking to divide communities in Britain after the leader of the free world criticised his leadership following a terror attack in the city. "Some people thrive on feud and division. We are not going to let Donald Trump divide our communities," Khan told the BBC. He also told Sky News: "I just haven't got time to respond to tweets from Donald Trump. "Honestly I've got better and more important things to focus on."Trump accused Khan -- London's first Muslim mayor -- of offering a "pathetic excuse" for comments that the US president earlier misconstrued about policing in response to Saturday's attack, which left seven people dead.Khan had told Londoners there was "no reason to be alarmed" about an increased police presence in the coming days.Trump has leapt on the London attacks as evidence of the need for hardline security measures in the United States, including a ban on travellers from some Muslim countries.His comments caused outrage among British officials.British Prime Minister Theresa May was among those who came to Khan's defence, though she declined to criticise Trump over the row."I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it's wrong to say anything else -- he's doing a good job," she told a press conference on Monday.Meanwhile, crowds gathered by London's beloved Tower Bridge on Monday -- many Muslims among them -- to grieve for the victims of the city's second jihadist attack in three months.