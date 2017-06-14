In London Fire, Baby Dropped From 10th Floor. Caught Safely On Ground A witness said she saw a woman drop a baby from the burning building to waiting members of the public below. Six people died in the fire at London's Grenfell Tower. The death toll may rise.

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT Firefighters direct jets of water at a tower block damaged by fire in London. (Reuters) London: A quick-thinking man caught a baby thrown from the "ninth or the tenth floor" window of a building by a desperate woman after a



Samira Lamrani, a witness, was quoted by The Telegraph as saying that she saw a woman trying to save a baby by dropping it from a window "on the ninth or 10th floor" to waiting members of the public below.



"People were starting to appear at the windows, frantically banging and screaming," she said. The windows were slightly ajar; a woman was gesturing that she was about to throw her baby and if somebody could catch her baby, she said.



"Somebody did, a gentleman ran forward and managed to grab the baby," she added. "I could see people from all angles, banging and screaming for help. Members of the public were reassuring them, telling them we've done what we can and that we've phoned 999, but obviously the look on their face was death," Ms Lamrani said.



At least six people were killed and over 50 were others injured in the massive fire, with police expecting the death toll to rise.



"My daughter's friend said she observed an adult who made some sort of homemade parachute and tried to lower himself out of the window," Ms Lamrani said. "The more I looked up, floor upon floor. Endless numbers of people. Mainly the kids, because obviously their voices, with their high pitched voices - that will remain with me for a long time. I could hear them screaming for their lives," she said.



Another resident, Zara, said she saw a woman throw her son, who was about five years old, from a fifth or sixth floor window to escape the blaze. "One woman actually threw her son out of the window. I think he's OK. I think he might have just had some broken bones and bruises," she told LBC or Leading Britain's Conversation.





