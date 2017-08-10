London Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into Building, Passengers Injured

The Metropolitan Police said they had been called to reports of a collision on Lavender Hill, near London's busy Clapham Junction train station.
"The driver has been taken to a south London hospital. A number of passengers were treated by LAS (London Ambulance Service) at the scene," police said in a statement.
"Two passengers remain trapped on the upper deck. The road is currently closed to traffic."
