London-Bound Plane Diverted Over 'Suspicious Conversation', 3 Arrested

The easyJet plane landed in a secure area of Cologne-Bonn airport and evacuated the 151 passengers down emergency slides.

World | | Updated: June 11, 2017 08:42 IST
30 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
London-Bound Plane Diverted Over 'Suspicious Conversation', 3 Arrested

The easyJet flight decided to land after passengers told attendants about a suspicious conversation.

Berlin, Germany: 

Highlights

  1. easyJet flight flight from Slovenia diverted to Cologne last evening
  2. 151 passengers were evacuated on emergency slides
  3. Passengers had complained to flight attendants about the 3 men talking
A London-bound easyJet flight was diverted to Cologne Saturday evening due to a "suspicious conversation" heard on board, with passengers evacuated on emergency slides and three men arrested, German police said.

The pilot of the flight from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana decided to land after passengers told flight attendants "that several men were talking about terrorist activities," a police spokesman told AFP, without elaborating on the content of their discussion.

After the plane landed in a secure area of Cologne-Bonn airport at about 6:00 pm (1600 GMT), federal police evacuated the 151 passengers down emergency slides. They isolated a backpack belonging to the three suspects, which was blown up by bomb squad officers.

The three men were handed over to police in Cologne, but no details were provided on the contents of their baggage or the reality of the terrorist threat.

Air traffic at the airport was interrupted between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm with 10 flights diverted and 20 departures delayed.

Germany remains on high alert following several jihadist attacks there and in other European countries. Authorities Friday evacuated Germany's biggest rock festival, the three-day "Rock am Ring," over fears of a possible terrorist threat, which proved unfounded.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

30 Shares
ALSO READAadhaar Must For Filing Tax Returns, New PAN From July 1: Government
Cologne-Bonn airporteasyJet plane DivertedAir trafficeasyJet flight

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................