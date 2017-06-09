Live: Prannoy Roy And Experts On UK Election Results

Live: Prannoy Roy analyses the UK Elections of 2017

The UK election of 2017 ended in a hung parliament after the ruling-Conservative Party of Prime Minister Theresa May failed to retain its majority. While the Tories won a total of 318 constituencies, eight short of majority, the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn gained 261 seats - an improvement of 29 seats from the 2015 elections. The smaller parties - Liberal Democrats and Democratic Unionist Party - won 12 and 10 seats respectively. In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party - which won all but three seats in the 2015 election - lost much of its base to the Scottish Conservatives, led by Ruth Davidson.The snap election of 2017 was called by Theresa May, who took office after Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, at a time when UK faces uncertainty over its future. The election was fought on the tough issues of economic and political stability, one-nation unity and terrorism. Despite losing her majority, British Prime Minister Theresa May has staked claim to 10, Downing Street with the support of the Belfast-based DUP.NDTV's Dr Prannoy Roy, Dorab Sopariwala and other guests examine the results of the UK election as well as the winners and losers.

