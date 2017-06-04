Live: Multiple Incidents Reported In London Including London Bridge

World | Edited by | Updated: June 04, 2017 05:29 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live: Multiple Incidents Reported In London Including London Bridge

London attack: Police requested people to stay calm and alerted.

New Delhi:  Police said a "major incident" was underway in central London as they responded to reports Saturday of a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians on London Bridge, and stabbings and shots being fired nearby. There were reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on London Bridge.Officers after that have responded to reports of stabbings in Borough Market. And latter an incident was reported in the Vauxhall area. The London Ambulance Service said "multiple resources" were being sent to the scene. The police were urging the public to run to a place of safety  and  hide if they cannot.


Jun 04, 2017
05:23 (IST)
London incidents 'potential act of terrorism', says British PM Theresa May
Jun 04, 2017
05:23 (IST)
US President Donald Trump, has been briefed on the incident by his national security team.

He tweeted:
Jun 04, 2017
05:17 (IST)
  • Witnesses say the van was reported to have swerved onto the pavement and there have been unconfirmed reports of gunfire.
  • Downing Street says the prime minister has been informed of a major incident.


Jun 04, 2017
05:05 (IST)
British police requested people to stay calm and alerted:
Jun 04, 2017
05:03 (IST)
British police is dealing with major incidents at the London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall area.
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READA Child Told Siddaramaiah Drugs Sold Next To School. He Did This
London bridgeLondon Bridge AccidentLondon bridge attackVauxhallBorough Market

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsHalf GirlfriendPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreCBSE Class 10th Result 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................