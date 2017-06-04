Live: Multiple Incidents Reported In London Including London Bridge

London attack: Police requested people to stay calm and alerted.



05:23 (IST) London incidents 'potential act of terrorism', says British PM Theresa May 05:23 (IST) US President Donald Trump, has been briefed on the incident by his national security team.



He tweeted:

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017 Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017 Witnesses say the van was reported to have swerved onto the pavement and there have been unconfirmed reports of gunfire.

Downing Street says the prime minister has been informed of a major incident.





05:05 (IST) British police requested people to stay calm and alerted:

Please remain calm, but be alert & vigilant. We are using all necessary skills & resources at #LondonBridge#BoroughMarket#Vauxhall - Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017 British police requested people to stay calm and alerted: 05:03 (IST) British police is dealing with major incidents at the London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall area.

Police said a "major incident" was underway in central London as they responded to reports Saturday of a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians on London Bridge, and stabbings and shots being fired nearby. There were reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on London Bridge.Officers after that have responded to reports of stabbings in Borough Market. And latter an incident was reported in the Vauxhall area. The London Ambulance Service said "multiple resources" were being sent to the scene. The police were urging the public to run to a place of safety and hide if they cannot.