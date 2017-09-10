LIVE: Hurricane Irma Hits Southern Florida Islands

Hurricane Irma began its destructive barrage on Florida on Saturday, with brutal leading winds flattening trees and knocking out power across the southern tip of the state in what residents feared were the opening blows of a historically devastating storm. More than 6.3 million people were told to evacuate Florida, with warnings of a huge storm surge that would be "life-threatening" to anyone in its path. Today, it eyewall slammed into the lower Florida Keys, lashing the island chain with fearsome wind gusts. The eye of the Category 4 storm was 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Key West, bringing winds up to 130 miles per hour and threatening dangerous storm surges.
- The Indian embassy in Venezuela tweeted the helpline number in Aruba, a tiny Dutch Caribbean island off the coast of Venezuela, for the situation in Sint Maarten: 00297-593- 2552.
- The helpline numbers in Curacao, a Dutch Caribbean island, is 005999-513-2407; 005999-690-2686.
- The Indian embassy in the Netherlands said countrymen affected by Irma can reach them on: 0031643743800.
- Those affected in Cuba, Dominican Republic and Haiti can contact Indian authorities on emergency no. +5352131818 or email them at: controlroomindiairma@gmail.com.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted 24X7 helpline at High Commission of India, Kingston (+1876 833 4500; +1876 564 1378).
He also tweeted email ids for Indians to contact in case of emergency: hc.kingston@mea.gov.in; hoc.kingston@mea.gov.in.
He also tweeted email ids for Indians to contact in case of emergency: hc.kingston@mea.gov.in; hoc.kingston@mea.gov.in.
The Indian embassy in the US has opened a round-the-clock helpline number and rushed senior diplomats to Atlanta to lead relief efforts for Indian-Americans stuck in the region.
- The hotline number is 202-258-8819
- India's Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna is closely monitoring the situation
- Sandeep Chakravorty, India's consul-general in New York, was in Atlanta overseeing preparation for relief efforts from a 24X7 control room.
- The Indian Consulate in Atlanta tweeted helpline numbers (+14044052567 & +1678179393) for people seeking assistance
Tornado warning at Miami beach
According to the University of Florida weather centre, a tornado warning has been issued at Miami beach. The storm is moving Northwest at 80mph. The eyewall of the storm has reached the lower Florida Keys.
Here is a video as Hurricane Irma hits Florida:
Eyewall and Storm Surge !! #HurricaneIrma#KeyWestpic.twitter.com/jI9kItZWqJ- Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) September 10, 2017
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Florida's east coast.
Irma has already killed at least 22 people in the Caribbean, was likely to cause billions of dollars in damage to the third-most-populous US state.
The US National Weather Service has issued an immediate "extreme wind warning" to the Lower Florida Keys - which include Key West.
***HEADS UP LOWER KEYS***- NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 10, 2017
***EXTREME WIND WARNING IN EFFECT***
***SWATHS OF TORNADO-LIKE DAMAGE LIKELY***#Irma#FLkeys#flwxpic.twitter.com/jZfKlGFtIi
Hurricane Irma is about to hit Florida Keys.
The eye of the Category 4 storm was 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Key West, bringing winds up to 130 miles per hour and threatening dangerous storm surges.
The eye of the Category 4 storm was 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Key West, bringing winds up to 130 miles per hour and threatening dangerous storm surges.
No more content