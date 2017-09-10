LIVE: Hurricane Irma Hits Southern Florida Islands

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it made landfall on the island chain of Florida Keys

Hurricane Irma began its destructive barrage on Florida on Saturday, with brutal leading winds flattening trees and knocking out power across the southern tip of the state in what residents feared were the opening blows of a historically devastating storm. More than 6.3 million people were told to evacuate Florida, with warnings of a huge storm surge that would be "life-threatening" to anyone in its path. Today, it eyewall slammed into the lower Florida Keys, lashing the island chain with fearsome wind gusts. The eye of the Category 4 storm was 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Key West, bringing winds up to 130 miles per hour and threatening dangerous storm surges.