Live: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Commencement Speech At Harvard University

I want to look back at the day I got into Harvard University

I remember the time I met Priscilla Chan at Harvard. It was the best thing that happened to me at Harvard

I am here to tell you about finding purpose. But you must know, finding purpose isn't enough. We need to create a world where everyone should find a sense of purpose

I look back at the time I launched Facebook from the dorm in Kirkland house

I was excited to help connect the Harvard community, but never thought that someone would someday connect the world. We didn't realise that 'someone' could be us

You have to help form purpose for others. I have learnt that the hard way

A couple of years in, big companies wanted to buy us. I did not want to sell, I wanted to see how many people we at Facebook could connect

After one particularly tense argument, one advisor told me if I didn't sell, I would regret it. Within moments, our management team was gone. That was when I believed in what I was doing

Every generation has its defining works. More than 3,000 people worked to put that man on the moon, many worked to eradicate polio and create dams

You might think, 'I don't know how to build a dam,' Let me tell you something, no one knows when to begin. You just have to get started

If I knew how to connect people before I started it, I wouldn't have started Facebook.

Getting into Harvard is the thing my parents are most proud of me for

How many of you remember your first lecture at Harvard? Mine was Computer Science 121

I was running late, so I just wore a t-shirt. I realized I was wearing it inside out

I couldn't understand why no one spoke to me. One person spoke to me and today he is an important part of Facebook. This, class of 2017, is why you should be nice to people

I launched Facemash after which I was called by the Ad Board. They thought I was going to get kicked out

Be prepared to be misunderstood. They may call you crazy even if you're right. Anyone taking initiative will be criticised for moving too fast

In our society, we don't take on big things because we are scared of making mistakes

It is time for our generation to find stuff. How about solving climate change before we destroy the world

Today, our society spends more on finding solutions for diseases people don't get, than to look for solutions to those that people always get

Let us do big things not just to create progress, but purpose

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg joins the elite list of Harvard dropouts who have addressed the graduating class of the Ivy League institution on Friday. Others in the elite list include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who delivered Harvard University's commencement speech in 2007.Mr Zuckerberg studied computer science at the university before dropping out and moving to Palo Alto, California. The 33-year-old billionaire co-founded Facebook as 'thefacebook.com' in 2004 with his fellow Harvard students Eduardo Saverin and Dustin Moskovitz. Initially exclusive for Harvard students, the social media platform soon became popular globally with the help of prominent angel investors, including Peter Thiel. Today, Facebook is accessed by nearly 1.9 billion users and has inspired many other tech giants, including Snapchat and Twitter. Mark Zuckerberg was named Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2010 and Forbes magazine named him among the 'World's Most Powerful People'. On Tuesday, a nostalgic Mark Zuckerberg live-streamed a visit to his old dorm room, where he made tech history with his friends.