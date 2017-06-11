Kuwait Says Qatar 'Ready To Understand' Gulf Concerns

Kuwait's foreign minister said Qatar was ready to the concerns of their Gulf neighbours.

World | | Updated: June 11, 2017 16:10 IST
Kuwait has been playing peacemaker between Qatar and it's Gulf neighbours.

Kuwait:  Kuwait's foreign minister said on Sunday that Qatar was ready to listen to the concerns of other countries in the Gulf, state news agency KUNA reported, and that his country would continue its efforts to patch a rift within the Gulf.

"(Kuwait) affirms the readiness of the brothers in Qatar to understand the reality of the qualms and concerns of their brothers and to heed the noble endeavors to enhance security and stability," KUNA quoted the Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as saying.

"The state of Kuwait will not abandon its efforts and will continue its good will efforts to patch the rift and find a solution that will deal with the root cause of the causes of the dispute... in the brotherly relations," he added.

(Reporting By Noah Browning, editing by Sami Aboudi)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

