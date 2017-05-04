Kerala To Plant One Crore Saplings On June 5

The CPI-M led LDF government in Kerala will launch a massive tree planting exercise on June 5, World Environment day, as part of its drive to make the state green.The government's programme is to plant one crore saplings across the state by involving school students, 'Kudumbashree' (women self-help group) units and civic bodies. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today reviewed the programme, being organised as part of the 'Haritha Keralam' project. Another major initiative to be launched on June 5 is the felling of trees that cause ecological imbalance.The Forest department will provide 72 lakh saplings, while Agriculture department five lakh saplings from its nurseries. The remaining 23 lakh saplings will be provided by various agencies, including Kudumbashree, a government release said.Medicinal and fruit bearing trees would be given priority as part of the programme. Vijayan said during the meeting that trees like Acacia and eucalyptus, which draw lot of ground water, will be felledand in its place environment friendly trees planted.Involving school children in the project, the government has decided to distribute 40 lakh saplings--each child will get one sapling which they should plant it at home, school compound or public place.Children have to ensure that the saplings are well cared for and prizes will be given to students to encourage them. The Haritha Keralam project envisages making Kerala clean and green through various intiatives, including waste management, rejuvenating ponds, wells and lakes, besides encouraging organic farming.