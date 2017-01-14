5 Killed In Pakistan Due To Severe Cold Weather

At least 5 people have died due to severe cold weather conditions in Karachi after the season's first winter showers which also lead to massive traffic snarls.Rains lashed Karachi and brought down the temperature by three degrees Celsius below normal.Due to the inadequate civic facilities in the financial capital, the heavy showers created havoc and affected the lives of millions of people in the country's largest city as it witnessed frequent power outages.So far, at least five people have lost their lives due to the severe cold weather. Several roads are flooded with rain water due to choked drains in various parts of the city.A man was killed after his bike skidded, according to Edhi welfare foundation. Another man was reportedly electrocuted after contact with a live wire near Korangi Crossing, police said.Two persons died in Nazimabad's Urdu Bazaar and two others were killed in a separate rain-related accident in Rizvia society.Heavy rains lowered the temperature between 11 and 12 degrees, according to the meteorological department.The weather forecast predicts cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm.With inputs from PTI