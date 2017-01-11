Jeff Sessions Says Would Recuse Himself From Hillary Clinton Investigation

Senator Jeff Sessions today said he would "recuse" himself from any US government probe against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, if he becomes the next US Attorney General."I believe the proper thing for me to do, would be to recuse myself from any questions involving those kind of investigations that involve Secretary Clinton and that were raised during the campaign or to be otherwise connected to it," Sessions told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing.Sessions was responding to a question on election campaign rhetoric about the investigation of Clinton, relating to her handling of sensitive e-mails and regarding certain actions of the Clinton Foundation.Similar charges were levelled by the Republican nominee Donald Trump, who is now the President-elect."I was certainly critical in the same way as were millions of Americans on those matters, but now, you've been nominated to serve as attorney general. In light of those comments that you made, some have expressed concerns about whether you can approach the Clinton matter impartially in both fact and appearance. How do you plan to address those concerns," Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked."We can never have a political dispute turn into a criminal dispute. This country does not punish its political enemies, but this country ensures that no one is above the law," Sessions said in response to another question on the issue.Session's confirmation hearing was momentarily interrupted by protestors.Sessions decried these as false charges."I was accused in 1986 of failing to protect the voting rights of African-Americans by presenting the Perry County case, the voter fraud case, and of condemning civil rights advocates and organizations and even harboring, amazingly, sympathies for the KKK," he said."These are false charges. The voter fraud case my office prosecuted was in response to pleas from African-American incumbent elected officials who claimed that the absentee ballot process involved a situation in which ballots cast for them were stolen, altered and cast for their opponents," Sessions said."You can be absolutely sure that I understand the immense responsibility I would have. I am not naive. I know the threat that our rising crime and addiction rates pose to the health and safety of our country. I know the threat of terrorism," he told the lawmakers.Sessions said he deeply understands the history of civil rights in the country and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on African-American brothers and sisters."I have witnessed it. We must continue to move forward and never back. I understand the demands for justice and fairness made by our LGBT community. I will ensure that the statutes protecting their civil rights and their safety are fully enforced," he said.