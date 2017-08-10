Japan Could Legally Intercept A Guam-Bound North Korea Missile: Report

Experts say Japan does not currently have the capability to shoot down a missile flying over its territory headed for Guam.

Defence minister said Japan could legally intercept Guam-bound North Korean missile (Representational)

Japan could legally intercept a North Korean missile headed towards Guam, Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Thursday in remarks reported by Kyodo news service.

Onodera told a lower house of parliament committee that Japan would be allowed to hit a missile headed towards the U.S. Pacific territory if it was judged to be an existential threat to Japan, Kyodo said. This is a reiteration of the Japanese government's position.

Experts say Japan does not currently have the capability to shoot down a missile flying over its territory headed for Guam.

(Reporting by William Mallard; Editing by Paul Tait) 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

