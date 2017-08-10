Japan Could Legally Intercept A Guam-Bound North Korea Missile: Report

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Japan could legally intercept a North Korean missile headed towards Guam, Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Thursday in remarks reported by Kyodo news service.Onodera told a lower house of parliament committee that Japan would be allowed to hit a missile headed towards the U.S. Pacific territory if it was judged to be an existential threat to Japan, Kyodo said. This is a reiteration of the Japanese government's position.Experts say Japan does not currently have the capability to shoot down a missile flying over its territory headed for Guam.(Reporting by William Mallard; Editing by Paul Tait)