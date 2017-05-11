James Comey's Farewell Letter To His FBI Colleagues, Annotated

FBI Director James Comey was fired by US President Donald Trump. Officials said Mr Comey mishandled the probe of Hillary Clinton's emails. His sacking was recommended by the Attorney General.

World | © 2017 The Washington Post | | Updated: May 11, 2017 08:51 IST
US President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey after the Attorney General's recommendation.

James Comey sent a farewell letter to colleagues Wednesday, a day after he was fired as FBI director by President Donald Trump. CNN was first to obtain the letter.


To all:

I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.

I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence. What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America.

It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing. My hope is that you will continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.

If you do that, you too will be sad when you leave, and the American people will be safer.

Working with you has been one of the great joys of my life. Thank you for that gift.

Jim Comey

