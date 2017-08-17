'It's Complete Panic': Barcelona Witness Recalls Van Crash Police have said that people had been killed in the crash and that there were also injured, but they have not confirmed the number of victims.

A witness describes



Catalonia's regional police said on Twitter that they had activated the protocol for attacks after a van mowed down people in Barcelona's Las Ramblas tourist area, though they added that the motive behind the crash was not yet clear.



One woman in charge of organising the rescue effort for those people who are locked inside the restaurants in the area of the attack says there has been complete panic and confusion and the police have ordered everyone to stay inside until further notice.



Police have said that people had been killed in the crash and that there were also injured, but they have not confirmed the number of victims.



Authorities are searching for the driver of the van. © Thomson Reuters 2017



