'It's A Real Possibility': Dwayne Johnson On Running For US President

Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson says it should not come as a shock to people if he decides to run for the highest office in the US.In an interview with GQ magazine, the 45-year-old actor says he would take the responsibility for one and all if he is elected.In light of current POTUS Donald Trump's controversial remarks on minorities, Dwayne says, "I think that it's a real possibility. Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important."Taking responsibility for everybody. (If I didn't agree with someone) on something, I wouldn't shut them out. I would actually include them."Last June, when The Washington Post published an op-ed suggesting he could be a suitable person for the job, the "San Andreas" actor posted a screen grab on Instagram and called the article "fun to read", adding that "the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country".Recently, activist-filmmaker Micheal Moore rooted for Dwayne to run for presidency.