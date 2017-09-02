It's A Girl: Serena Williams Reportedly Gives Birth To Her First Child

Serena Williams earned her latest title - mom - on Friday when she reportedly gave birth to a baby girl at a Florida hospital, according to WPBF-25 news reporter Chris Shepherd.Citing a source from St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where Williams reportedly checked in on Wednesday to be induced, Shepherd's WPBF colleague Patricia Storm reports the new addition weighed in at 6 pounds 13 ounces and was delivered via Caesarean section. Both mother and baby are said to be healthy.This is Williams's and fiance Alexis Ohanian's first child.Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, revealed her pregnancy by accident earlier this year on Snapchat when she posted a picture of her baby bump with the text "20 weeks." Williams quickly deleted the post, but by then it was too late. Not only were her fans excited about the news of an impending little one, but they were left astonished to learn she won the Australian Open while pregnant.Since then, Williams has been open about her pregnancy, even posing nearly nude on the cover of Vanity Fair for the magazine's August 2017 cover.Williams said she plans to make her comeback to tennis and was seen practicing throughout her pregnancy.