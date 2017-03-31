Italian Police Get New Lamborghini

It might make speeders think twice about trying to outrun Italy's traffic police: the force was presented Thursday with a new Lamborghini Huracan.With a top speed of 300kmh (190mph) and the capacity to go from 0-100kmh in 3.2 seconds, the luxury sports car manufacturer's latest model will become the second Lamborghini to be put at the service of the country's guardians of road safety.The first one, a 2009 Gallardo, was often used for emergency transfers of organs destinated for transplant operations and blood supplies needed at accident sites.It could also be called upon in cases of really excessive speeding and for promotional activities."We are very proud to continue our collaboration with the police and to be able to contribute to bringing the forces of law and order closer to the people," Lamborghini's chairman and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, said as the keys to the new car were handed over to Interior Minister Marco Minniti.The Gallardo is to be retired to the Police Car Museum in Rome."It did 150,000 km for us, which just goes to show it was a really well-built vehicle and it saved lives with its organ transplant trips," Minniti said.