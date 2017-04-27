Israeli Missiles Hit Near Damascus Airport: Report

A huge blast which struck near Damascus airport early on Thursday was caused by Israeli missiles hitting a "military position", Syria's state SANA news agency reported."A military position southwest of Damascus International Airport was targeted at dawn today by an Israeli aggression using several missiles fired from occupied territory, sparking explosions in the area," SANA said, citing a military source.In the terminology of the Syrian regime, occupied territory can refer to Israel inside its internationally recognised borders.The missiles caused "material damage", the source said.The source did not specify whether the military position belonged to the Syrian army or one its allies.Earlier, Damascus ally Hezbollah said the blast was "probably" the result of an Israeli air strike.