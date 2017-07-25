Israel To Stop Use Of Metal Detectors At Sensitive Holy Site: Official

World | | Updated: July 25, 2017 04:23 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Israel To Stop Use Of Metal Detectors At Sensitive Holy Site: Official

A statement from PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the discontinuation of metal detectors.

Jerusalem:  Israeli ministers have decided to stop the use of metal detectors at a highly sensitive Jerusalem holy site, a statement said early Tuesday, after the new security measures set off deadly unrest.

The security cabinet accepted "the recommendation of all the security bodies to change the inspection with metal detectors to a security inspection based on advanced technologies and other means," a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READPoster Boys Trailer: Sunny And Bobby Deol Find Themselves Accidentally Infamous
metal detectorsholy site Jerusalem

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................