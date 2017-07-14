ISIS Magazine Names June Attackers In Paris, Brussels

Rumiyah also named Usamah Zaryuh as the man who set off a small explosion at Brussels' central train station on June 21.

July 14, 2017
CAIRO:  ISIS claimed responsibility for two attempted militant attacks in Europe last month.

The group's monthly online magazine Rumiyah, issued on Thursday, named Abu Maysun al-Faransi as the man who rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees on June 19.

The man, who was known to French security services, died in the incident and the Paris prosecutor's counter-terrorism unit.

Rumiyah also named Usamah Zaryuh as the man who set off a small explosion at Brussels' central train station on June 21. The man was shot and killed by security forces.

There were no casualties in either attack.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

