Iraq Says No Sign Of ISIS Chemical Weapons Use In Mosul

World | | Updated: March 11, 2017 04:31 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Iraq Says No Sign Of ISIS Chemical Weapons Use In Mosul

US said that ISIS was developing rudimentary chemical weapons at the University of Mosul.

United Nations:  Iraq's UN envoy said Friday there was no evidence that the Islamic State group had used chemical weapons in the battle for Mosul.

Ambassador Mohamed Alhakim said he conveyed the information to the United Nations after speaking with his government in Baghdad on Friday.

"There is really no evidence that Daesh has used this chemical weapon," said Alhakim, using an Arabic acronym for ISIS.

The Red Cross had reported that seven people, among them five children, had been hospitalized near Mosul in early March suffering from exposure to a chemical agent. 

The US Defense Department said that ISIS militants were developing rudimentary chemical weapons such as sulfur mustard at the University of Mosul. 

Iraqi forces launched an operation to retake west Mosul, the largest population center still held by the jihadists, on February 19.

Alhakim said Iraq had been in contact with the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition for Chemical Weapons (OPCW) which could dispatch a team of experts in event of a suspected toxic gas attack.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READExit Polls May Prove Wrong - But On Modi, They're Clear
ISISIraq warMosul

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleCommando 2Kong: Skull IslandBadrinath Ki Dulhania

................................ Advertisement ................................