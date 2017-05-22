Iran's Zarif Suggests US 'Milking' Saudis Of $480 Billion

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Sunday that the United States may be "milking" Saudi Arabia of $480 billion after Washington signed major deals with Tehran's Gulf rival."Iran -- fresh from real elections -- attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA of $480B?" Zarif tweeted.It was the first Iranian reaction to US President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, and comes after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's re-election to a second term.