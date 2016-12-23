Collapse
Expand

Iranian Guns Down 10 Relatives In Shooting Rampage

World | | Updated: December 23, 2016 17:22 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Iranian Guns Down 10 Relatives In Shooting Rampage

An Iranian man reportedly gunned down 10 relatives in a rare shooting rampage. (Representational)

Tehran, Iran:  Iranian media says a 26-year-old man has gunned down 10 relatives in a rare shooting rampage.

The semi-official ISNA news agency reported the shooting on Friday, saying it occurred the night before in a rural part of southern Iran and that the suspect was still at large. It says another four people were wounded in the shooting.

ISNA says the man had repeatedly quarrelled with his wife, who was also his cousin, and was not among those killed. It did not provide further details on the motive.

Gun violence is rare in Iran. Citizens are only allowed to own hunting rifles, which are rarely seen outside of rural areas.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READWebsite Charting Santa's Journey Around The Globe Says He Crossed Delhi On Christmas Eve
Family killedIran man kills family

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreGoogle Smartwatch 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................