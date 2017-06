Beloyarsk Nuclear Plant is the only commercially operating Fast Breeder Reactor in the world.

Zarechny, Russia: Till recently, the nuclear reactor Russia's Zarechny, a town in the Ural mountains, was out of bounds - with a reason. It is the world's only commercially operating Fast Breeder Reactor. NDTV visited the facility for a glimpse of the reactor, which produces many times more energy from the same amount of fuel in comparison with conventional atomic reactors. The technology is coveted and Russia is the global leader in it. India is a close second. China is at least 10 years behind.