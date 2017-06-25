Indo-Nepal Border To Be Sealed Ahead Of Nepal Civic Polls

India's border with Nepal will be sealed tomorrow, 48 hours before the municipal polls in the neighbouring country, to prevent anti-social elements from crossing the international boundary and vitiating the election atmosphere.This was decided at a high-level meeting of a coordination committee, said VK Singh, District Magistrate, Maharajganj, today.The meeting was attended by officers of the local administration, police, border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Army, customs, immigration and other departments of both the countries.SSB, which works under the command of the Union home ministry, guards the 1,751 km long Indo-Nepal border.Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3 km long open border with Nepal touching seven districts - Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.Municipal elections will be held in Nepal on June 28.Some Madhes-centric parties have opposed the elections seeking that the Constitution is amended to accommodate their demands for more representation in parliament and redrawing of provincial boundaries.The Nepal government has tabled a new Constitution amendment bill in Parliament to address the demands of the agitating Madhesis.Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin, launched a prolonged agitation between September 2015 and February last year against the implementation of the new Constitution which, they felt, marginalised the 'Terai' community.