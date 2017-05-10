Indian Restaurant Owner in South Africa Charges Upto 190 Rupees And It Is Not For Their Food

Receipt showing 40 Rand (190 rupees) charged for using the toilet.

The board outside the hotel premises

A South African Indian-origin, who owns a fast food store in Durban is at the centre of a controversy for charging people 20 rand, roughly Rs 95, to use the toilets on the premises of the store.According to him, the reason for him to charge so much was so that he can keep away hordes of people who visit the beachfront, abusing the facilities that have been staff maintained, all just so that his customers can use the toilet for free, the owner of Jolly Grubber, Junaid Moola, said in a statement.A customer, Reza Khan, posted on Facebook a receipt they were given for 40 rand (190 rupees) when they were stopped from using the toilet before they actually paid as instructed."My cousin asked if we could not buy cooldrinks instead, but we were told cooldrinks don't qualify," Mr Khan posted."In my whole entire existence on this earth, this is the most expensive piss I've ever taken," Reza Khan said.The restaurant has a sign put up at the entrance of the premises:"Toilets are for use of Jolly Grubber customers only. Buying just drinks will not qualify you to use these facilities. Therefore, it is unlawful dishonest, theft, haraam to use this facility without permission.""Service charge of 20 rand (95 rupees)per person payable at the counter. This is not a public toilet.""This is not a question about humanity, compassion nor religion, there are free public facilities just a stone's throw away," said the hoarding outside the restaurant, which also has a prayer room for Muslim members to perform their prayers free of charge.A municipal working in the department licensing public restaurants, who was asked not to be identified, said that while a rand 20 charge did appear to be "a bit exorbitant", the restaurant was well within its rights to charge a fee for the use of its facilities without contravening its licensing conditions, which only required that any restaurant ensure that it has toilet facilities available for its customers.