Indian Envoy To Attend Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration

Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna will represent the country at Donald Trump's Presidential inauguration today."In keeping with the established traditions for the Presidential inauguration followed by the US, our Ambassador to the US will attend the President-elect Trump's inauguration and related official events on January 20," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Sawrup said, adding there was no plan of participation by any senior Indian government official.Mr Swarup also hoped that Indo-US ties, which has got bipartisan support so far, will continue to get support from the incoming administration to strengthen the cooperation in various sectors.