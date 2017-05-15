India Using World Court For 'Political Theatre': Pak Response In Kulbhushan Jadhav Case

India is using the International Court of Justice for "political theatre", Pakistan said today at a hearing at The Hague, hours after the Indian team said there is an "immediate threat" that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav will be executed by Pakistan even before a decision of the world court.India has challenged the death sentence handed down by a Pakistani military court to Mr Jadhav, a former navy officer accused of spying."We don't see the merit in a state which sends a spy and is seeking access to a tool for terror," Pakistan said, calling India's appeal on Mr Jadhav "unnecessary and misconceived".A Pakistani official said India had been provided a copy of Mr Jadhav's passport when he was arrested and had been unable to explain the Muslim name.Eleven judges heard both countries at the open hearing at the Great Hall of Justice in the Peace Palace in The Hague.India asked that Mr Jadhav's death sentence be suspended immediately and be declared illegal under international law. "The situation is grave, it is urgent, and hence we approached this court at such short notice," senior lawyer Harish Salve, representing India, told the UN court.Pakistan, said Mr Salve, had repeatedly denied consular access to India and no document of Mr Jadhav's trial process was given by Islamabad. Describing Mr Jadhav's trial as "farcical", Mr Salve said the Indian was given a lawyer when the trial was nearly over. "The basic rights of Jadhav were thrown to the winds," he said.Mr Jadhav, 46, arrested in March last year by Pakistan, was held guilty by the country's military court of spying and subversive activities. India says that Mr Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran, where he was running a business after retiring from the Navy.