India Condemns Twin Terror Attack In Kabul

India today strongly condemned the twin terror attack in Kabul killing more than a dozen people, and voiced its resolve to work with Afghanistan to bring the perpetrators of terrorist violence to justice."India has been a victim of terrorist violence and understands the pain and suffering of the people of Afghanistan. We reiterate our resolve to work with Afghanistan to bring the perpetrators of terrorist violence to the justice they deserve wherever they may be," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement here.It also conveyed condolences to the people and the Government of Afghanistan for the loss of lives and property in yesterday's blast. "It is our sincere hope that the injured will make early recovery," it added.The near-simultaneous attacks struck the Afghan capital around noon on Wednesday. First, a suicide car bomber targeted a police station in western Kabul. The explosion was followed by a gun battle between the police and several attackers.In the second attack, a bomber detonated explosives outside offices of the intelligence service in eastern Kabul.