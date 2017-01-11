'If Putin Likes Me, That's An Asset, Not Liability': Top Quotes Of Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump addressed his first press meet since winning the election.
New York: In his first press meet since winning the election, US President-elect Donald Trump today said he will create a lot of jobs in the US. Talking about Russia, he said if the Russian President Vladimir Putin "likes Donald Trump, then that is an asset, not a liability". The billionaire politician said he did not believe in a "conflict of interest provision" for presidents, but had turned over his businesses to his sons, who, he underscored, would not discuss it with him.
Following are the top quotes by Donald Trump:
There is a great spirit going on right now. Something many have said they have never seen before. We are going to be the biggest producer of jobs that God has created.
If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what folks - that's called an asset, not a liability.
Nonsense reports released by some media may have been leaked by intel agencies, which would be a tremendous blot on their record.
Russia can help us fight ISIS.
I have no dealings with Russia, no deals in Russia, no deals that could have been in Russia, no loans with Russia at all.
I have no conflict of interest provision for presidents. I could actually run my business and the government at the same time. It doesn't look nice but I could if I wanted to.
My two sons, Don and Eric, are going to be running the company. They are not going to discuss it with me.
I am not going to release my tax returns. I don't think people cared at all. Maybe you care, but they don't.
ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster. ObamaCare is the Democrats' problem. We are going to take the problem off the shelves for them. We are going to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
We have been meeting with many companies. You want to move your plant to Mexico and shut down your plant in Michigan, it will not happen anymore. We will have a very large border tax.