'If Putin Likes Me, That's An Asset, Not Liability': Top Quotes Of Donald Trump

New York: In his first press meet since winning the election, US President-elect Donald Trump today said he will create a lot of jobs in the US. Talking about Russia, he said if the Russian President Vladimir Putin "likes Donald Trump, then that is an asset, not a liability". The billionaire politician said he did not believe in a "conflict of interest provision" for presidents, but had turned over his businesses to his sons, who, he underscored, would not discuss it with him.