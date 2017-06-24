ICC 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup Begins: Hit Those Big Shots With Today's Google Doodle

After the end of the ICC Chamapions Trophy that saw Pakistan take home the Champions Trophy, It's now time for the ICC Women's World Cup. Google celebrated the opening day of the cup with its live doodle. You can try your hand with the bat as the doodle allows you to play a game of cricket yourself.Cricket is one game that is watched worldwide. Score those big runs through the whimsical doodle game of cricket. Get those cheers as you swing your bat into the crowd for those shots.Try your hand at Google doodle's pest cricket as they go up against their arch-rivals, the snails. The doodle lets you challenge other to a game with the option to share your scores with them.Don't worry about slow mobile network, as the doodle is assured towork on any snail paced speed keeping the file size, fly-sized.The 2017 ICC Women's World Cup held in England and Whales will have eight teams up against each other. Teams include Australia, England, South Africa, India, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The opening match at Bristol Country Ground will be between the New Zealand Women team and the Sri Lankan Women team.