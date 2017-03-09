IAEA Has Approved Safeguards Request For 2 Nuclear Plant Units: Pakistan

Pakistan today said the global nuclear watchdog IAEA has approved its application of safeguards for two under construction nuclear plant units being set up in Karachi with China's assistance."(The) IAEA Board of Governors today approved Pakistan's request for the application of Safeguards for Nuclear Power Plant Units K-2 & K-3," Pakistan's Foreign Office said."These two units are pressurised water reactors of 1100 MW each and are being acquired from the People's Republic of China," it said in a statement.The K2 and K3 plants of 1,100 MW each are being set up in Karachi with Chinese assistance.Both the units are being set up under the guidance of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).The Foreign Office said the civil nuclear power generation was an important component of Pakistan's energy security policy and a vital developmental imperative.It said these power plants will serve as important vehicle to help meet Pakistan's increasing energy needs and support sustained economic growth and industrial development.The statement claimed that Pakistan has the rare distinction of keeping all its civilian nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, signifying its commitment to global objectives of non-proliferation.