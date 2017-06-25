Hundreds Evacuated Due To Forest Fires In Southern Spain

© Thomson Reuters 2017

More than 700 people were evacuated from homes, campsites and hotels due to the threat from a forest fire in southern Spain, emergency services said on today.Like much of Spain, the area near Huelva is on high alert for forest fires because of a heat wave. Last week, 63 people died in a forest fire in neighbouring Portugal.The blaze in southern Spain was detected on Saturday night in the Moguer area near Huelva and is being treated as a level 1 - or maximum threat - by emergency services.By 11 a.m. (09:00 GMT) today emergency services had deployed 11 planes, 10 helicopters and dozens of land vehicles against the flames in a joint military-civilian operation.Around 750 people were in local rescue centres, according to the emergency services. Some residents had already been allowed to return to their properties.