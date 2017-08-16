Hizbul Mujahideen Designated As Foreign Terrorist Group by US

The United States has added the Hizbul Mujahideen to its blacklist of terrorist organisations today. US authorities had already designated the Kashmiri group's leader, Syed Salahuddin, a "global terrorist", but he operates freely in in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.The State Department designation bans US citizens and residents from dealing with the group and any assets found to belong to the Hizbul Mujahideen in areas under US jurisdiction will be frozen."Today's action notifies the US public and the international community that HM is a terrorist organization," the department said."These designations seek to deny HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks," it added.In announcing the designation, the State Department said the group had claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.Last month, the United States designated the group's leader Salahuddin a terrorist. Pakistan denounced the move.