Hindu Lawmaker Introduces Resolution In US Congress To Celebrate International Yoga Day

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress, has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to express support for the designation of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.Observing that the practice of yoga will help promote better health among the global population and help encourage the need for healthier choices and lifestyles, the resolution by Ms Gabbard said that the House supports the designation of International Yoga Day and supports the ideals that International Yoga Day embodies.The resolution, dated June 21, is co-sponsored by several other Indian-American lawmakers including Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal. It has been referred to the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.It notes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, on the adoption of an International Yoga Day stating, "Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature".The United Nations adopted resolution 69/131 on December 11, 2014, which proclaimed that June 21 is the International Day of Yoga.