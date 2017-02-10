Hillary Clinton Trolls Donald Trump Over Travel Ban Ruling

Hillary Clinton trolled US President Donald Trump after a federal appeals court rejected his bid to reinstate a temporary ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations, the media reported. Her tweet simply read, "3-0", a reference to the unanimous decision by the three-judge panel at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, San Francisco.The ruling came in a challenge to Mr Trump's order filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota. The US Supreme Court will likely determine the case's final outcome.
Mr Trump's January 27 executive order barred entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and imposed a 120-day halt on all refugees, except refugees from Syria who are barred indefinitely.
Shortly after the ruling, Mr Trump tweeted:
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
Ms Clinton was not the only critic celebrating the decision, politicians, pundits and activists around the country celebrated the victory against the administration.
"President Trump ought to see the handwriting on the wall that his executive order is unconstitutional. He should abandon this proposal, roll up his sleeves and come up with a real, bipartisan plan to keep us safe," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Senate House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, called the ruling "a victory for our Constitution and our fight against terrorism".
"For the sake of our values and the security of America, Democrats will continue to press for President Trump's dangerous and unconstitutional ban to be withdrawn," Ms Pelosi said.
Omar Jadwat, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) Immigrants' Rights Project, applauded the ruling. "The government's erratic and chaotic attempts to enforce this unconstitutional ban have taken a tremendous toll on innocent individuals, our country's values, and our standing in the world," he said in a statement.
"Today marks a victory for American freedom over Presidential tyranny," said Steven Goldstein, the executive director of the Anne Frank Centre for Mutual Respect.
US District Judge James Robart suspended Mr Trump's order last Friday.
The ruling from the 9th Circuit, which followed a hearing on the case on Tuesday, does not resolve the lawsuit, but relates instead to whether Mr Trump's order should be suspended while litigation proceeds. The government could ask the entire 9th Circuit court to review the decision "en banc" or appeal directly to the US Supreme Court.
The three judges said the states had shown that even temporary reinstatement of the ban would cause harm.
In the ruling, they said they acknowledged the competing public interests of national security and free flow of travel but that the US government had not offered "any evidence" of national security concerns to justify banning the seven countries.
(With inputs from Reuters and IANS)