Here's What Happens When Public Transport Comes To A Halt In London

Every day, millions of commuters use London's famous underground network to get to and from work. Monday morning, the city came to a complete standstill as a 24-hour tube strike forced the closure of most central lines and stations.A statement on the Transport for London website read: "A Tube strike by station staff is affecting services today, Monday 9 January. Tube services are severely reduced and some stations will be closed until the end of service today. Most stations in Zone 1 are closed."As the rain fell and despair grew, thousands were forced into crowded carriages on the few remaining trains that were running.Those choosing to take an Uber were reportedly charged four times the usual fare. Commuters opting to take the bus had no choice but to join mile-long queues snaking around the city streets. Some walked, others cycled, thousands complained.London's busiest station, Clapham Junction, was forced to evacuate because of severe overcrowding. Commuters caught in the chaos took to social media to vent their frustration."Been in the #ClaphamJunction cattle shed for a good 45 mins now and I'm pretty sure I'm yet to pass halfway. Sturdy Monday.""Clapham Junction is absolutely ludicrous. At a standstill since 8am. Gates locked. Hope you're happy."Tube strikes aren't uncommon in London. Over the past few years, the city has crumbled under numerous strikes. In a public leaflet, the Rail Maritime and Transport Workers Union said workers were striking over job cuts, pay rates and limited station staffing."RMT members working on London Underground stations are taking strike action today because London Underground management will not take the action needed to address a crisis on our tube stations," the statement read.London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who previously promised "zero" strikes if elected, pleaded with the union last week to call off the strike. Monday, he called the 24-hour strike "completely unnecessary."Commuting in London is expensive. An annual travel card across nine zones costs 3,428 pounds (about $4,000).