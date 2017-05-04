Here Is Melania Trump's Signature - On A Letter To Pamela Anderson

Since so much about first lady Melania Trump is still a mystery, this actually counts as news from Planet FLOTUS: a letter from Melania Trump on White House letterhead to (oddly) actress Pamela Anderson is giving us the first peek we've seen at her official signature, possibly from an autopen, a device often used by public figures to sign letters from senders who couldn't possibly personally John Hancock all their correspondence.Anderson posted a picture of the note, in which the first lady thanked the noted animal rights activist for a gift, an "eco-faux fur coat." "I am grateful for your support and encouraging words," Trump wrote to the former "Baywatch" star. "Together, we can empower more women to stand up for their beliefs." It's signed "Sincerely, Melania Trump."And if the signature (heavy black, spiky strokes) looks familiar, that's because it resembles that of another Trump - President Trump, that is.The similarity wasn't lost on some commenters. "Ummm ... that looks a lot like Donald's signature," wrote one. "Right? This is blowing my mind," agreed another.