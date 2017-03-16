Her Headphones Caught Fire On A Plane. 5-Point Safety Guide For You

A woman suffered burns to her face and hands after her headphones caught fire during a flight

New Delhi: After a passenger's headphones exploded while she was on a flight in Australia, her face and hands were burnt. Cabin crew poured a bucket of water as mid-air first aid; others endured the smell of melted plastic and burnt hair for the remainder of their journey on account of the headphones bursting into fire. That was a month ago, and it's still not clear what caused the explosion. But for many of us, who travel with headphones onto planes to listen to music on our phones, or to watch videos on our tablets, the accident raises many concerns. Parents often give children headphones on long flights to keep them entertained. So what can we make of this latest controversy?