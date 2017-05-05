Heavy Rains Lash Toronto; Flights Cancelled, Traffic Disrupted

Toronto, Canada's biggest city, is forecast to receive up to 20 mm (1 inch) of rain on Friday, marking a second straight day of heavy precipitation causing flight delays and flooding.

Nearly 300 flights at Pearson International Airport have been affected (Representational)

Toronto:  Toronto, Canada's biggest city, is forecast to receive up to 20 mm (1 inch) of rain on Friday, marking a second straight day of heavy precipitation causing flight delays and flooding.

Don Valley Parkway, a key road into downtown, could be closed by Friday afternoon if rains persist, Toronto authorities have warned. Nearly 300 outbound and inbound flights at Pearson International Airport, the country's biggest, have been delayed or canceled, according to the airport website.

Airport officials were not immediately available for comment.

Environment Canada has forecast rainfall totally between 50 mm to 90 mm rainfall for the greater Toronto area through Saturday. The rain is expected to lessen by Saturday night, Environment Canada said on its website.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


