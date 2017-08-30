Harvey Makes Second Landfall, Hits Louisiana

Now a tropical storm, Harvey made landfall just west of the town of Cameron, the National Hurricane Center said.

World | | Updated: August 30, 2017 15:46 IST
Louisiana still bears deep scars from 2005's Hurricane Katrina (AFP)

Houston:  Five days after slamming into the US Gulf Coast as a major hurricane, Harvey made a second landfall on Wednesday, hitting Louisiana, a state that still bears deep scars from 2005's Hurricane Katrina.

Now a tropical storm, Harvey made landfall just west of the town of Cameron, the National Hurricane Center said, with "flooding rains" drenching parts of southeastern Texas and neighboring southwestern Louisiana.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

HarveyhurricaneHurricane KatrinaLouisiana

