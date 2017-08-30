Harvey Makes Second Landfall, Hits Louisiana

Houston: Five days after slamming into the US Gulf Coast as a major hurricane, Harvey made a second landfall on Wednesday, hitting Louisiana, a state that still bears deep scars from 2005's Hurricane Katrina.
Now a tropical storm, Harvey made landfall just west of the town of Cameron, the National Hurricane Center said, with "flooding rains" drenching parts of southeastern Texas and neighboring southwestern Louisiana.
